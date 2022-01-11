Overview

Dr. Pascal Bordy, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Port Charlotte, FL. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University School of Medicine - Dominica|Ross University, School Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Fawcett Hospital and HCA Florida Englewood Hospital.



Dr. Bordy works at Pascal Bordy, MD PA in Port Charlotte, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.