Dr. Pascal Dauphin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dauphin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pascal Dauphin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Pascal Dauphin, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Hendersonville, TN. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Ross University and is affiliated with Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center.
Dr. Dauphin works at
Locations
Metabolic Group Pllc107 Glen Oak Blvd Ste 201B, Hendersonville, TN 37075 Directions (615) 499-4545
Hospital Affiliations
- Tristar Hendersonville Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Buckeye Community Health Plan
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Dauphin?
I have family history of thyroid cancer and after a CT Scan for an unrelated event 5 years ago, I was told to get my thyroid checked out. I was referred to Dr. Dauphin and he listened to me and took my family history into consideration and did a biopsy. Unfortunately it was cancer but it was caught at an early stage. I had a thyroidectomy and have sense been on synthroid. He has made sure that my levels are always good and he takes the time to tell me my results and explains the reason behind the information. He's a teaching doctor so I think, because of this, he's always willing to explain things so clearly. I never feel he's rushed. He always takes his time and makes sure that I fully understand everything. He will forever be my endocrinologist! Highly recommend!
About Dr. Pascal Dauphin, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- 1154324325
Education & Certifications
- Scripps Clinic
- MCP - Hahnemann
- MCP - Hahnemenn
- Ross University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Dauphin has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Dauphin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Dauphin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Dauphin has seen patients for Adrenal Incidentaloma, Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Testicular Dysfunction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Dauphin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Dauphin speaks French.
46 patients have reviewed Dr. Dauphin. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dauphin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dauphin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dauphin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.