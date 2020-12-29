See All Vascular Neurologists in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Pascal Jabbour, MD

Vascular Neurology
4.9 (209)
Accepting new patients
25 years of experience
Overview of Dr. Pascal Jabbour, MD

Dr. Pascal Jabbour, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Université Saint-Joseph Faculté de Médecine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Jabbour works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Brain Aneurysm, Subdural Hemorrhage and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jabbour's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates
    909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stroke
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Idiopathic Intracranial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Stenting Chevron Icon
Brain Abscess Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Chordoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Chordoma
Extradural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Arteriovenous Malformation Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Stenting Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stenting
Stenting, Intracranial Vessels Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Ambetter
    • Amerihealth
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Buckeye Community Health Plan
    • Consumer Health Network
    • CorVel
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Galaxy Health Network
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Keystone Health Plan East
    • One Net
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 209 ratings
    Patient Ratings (209)
    5 Star
    (191)
    4 Star
    (15)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. Pascal Jabbour, MD

    • Vascular Neurology
    Years of Experience
    • 25 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1710196100
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
    Residency
    • Hotel-Dieu de France Hospital
    Internship
    • Anschutz Medical Campus
    Medical Education
    • Université Saint-Joseph Faculté de Médecine
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
    • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pascal Jabbour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabbour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Jabbour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Jabbour accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Jabbour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Jabbour works at Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Jabbour’s profile.

    Dr. Jabbour has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Subdural Hemorrhage and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jabbour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    209 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabbour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabbour.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabbour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabbour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

