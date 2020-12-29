Dr. Pascal Jabbour, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jabbour is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pascal Jabbour, MD
Dr. Pascal Jabbour, MD is a Vascular Neurology Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Vascular Neurology, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from Université Saint-Joseph Faculté de Médecine and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Jefferson Neurological Surgery Associates909 Walnut St Fl 2, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Dr. Jabbour, along with Dr. Grahame Gould assisting, performed spinal surgery on me for a Dural AV fistula several Years ago. Before the surgery I suffered unbearable headaches, but thanks to Dr. Jabbour I was pain free almost immediately after the laminectomy/embolization. He is an absolutely brilliant doctor with a great manner. I can’t offer enough praise for what Dr. Jabbour and Dr. Gould did for me- Absolutely the best in their field!
- Vascular Neurology
- 25 years of experience
- English, French
- Male
- 1710196100
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Hotel-Dieu de France Hospital
- Anschutz Medical Campus
- Université Saint-Joseph Faculté de Médecine
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Dr. Jabbour has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jabbour accepts Blue Cross Blue Shield, Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jabbour has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jabbour has seen patients for Brain Aneurysm, Subdural Hemorrhage and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jabbour on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Jabbour speaks French.
209 patients have reviewed Dr. Jabbour. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jabbour.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Jabbour, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Jabbour appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.