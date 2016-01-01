Dr. Aouad has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pascale Aouad, MD
Overview of Dr. Pascale Aouad, MD
Dr. Pascale Aouad, MD is a Diagnostic Radiology Specialist in Chicago, IL.
Dr. Aouad works at
Dr. Aouad's Office Locations
Northwestern Medicine Department of Radiology676 N Saint Clair St Ste 800, Chicago, IL 60611 Directions (312) 695-3775
Hospital Affiliations
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Pascale Aouad, MD
- Diagnostic Radiology
- English
- 1295260735
Education & Certifications
- Diagnostic Radiology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aouad works at
