Overview

Dr. Pascual De Santis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Doral, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela Escuela de Medicina, Caracas, Venezuela and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Cleveland Clinic Florida and Miami Cancer Institute.



Dr. De Santis works at Baptist Health Medical Group in Doral, FL with other offices in Pinecrest, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Biopsy and Subacute Thyroiditis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.