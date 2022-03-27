Dr. Pascual De Santis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. De Santis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pascual De Santis, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pascual De Santis, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Doral, FL. They graduated from Universidad Central de Venezuela Escuela de Medicina, Caracas, Venezuela and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, Baptist Hospital Of Miami, Cleveland Clinic Florida and Miami Cancer Institute.
Baptist Health Medical Group9915 NW 41st St Ste 230, Doral, FL 33178 Directions
Baptist Health Medical Group13101 S Dixie Hwy Ste 420, Pinecrest, FL 33156 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
- Cleveland Clinic Florida
- Miami Cancer Institute
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Dimension Health
- Dimension International
- First Health
- Global Excel Insurance
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. De Santis is very thorough in his explanations and allowed time for me to ask questions.
About Dr. Pascual De Santis, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- 1225156565
Education & Certifications
- Clinical Pharmacology, Georgetown University, Washington, D.C. &amp; Endocrinology, Washington University School of Medicine
- University of Miami Miller School of Medicine-Jackson Memorial Hospital, Miami, Fla.
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Universidad Central de Venezuela Escuela de Medicina, Caracas, Venezuela
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
Dr. De Santis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. De Santis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. De Santis using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. De Santis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Santis works at
Dr. De Santis has seen patients for Thyroid Goiter, Thyroid Biopsy and Subacute Thyroiditis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Santis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
515 patients have reviewed Dr. De Santis. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Santis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Santis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Santis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.