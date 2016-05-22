Dr. Herrera Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pascual Herrera Jr, MD
Overview of Dr. Pascual Herrera Jr, MD
Dr. Pascual Herrera Jr, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Gadsden, AL.
Dr. Herrera Jr works at
Dr. Herrera Jr's Office Locations
J. W. Stewart Neighborhood Health Center1409 Springfield Ave, Gadsden, AL 35903 Directions (256) 439-6383
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Herrea is a brilliant MD. The Alabama Board of Medicine has treated this man horribly. Let me tell you about Dr H. My uncle had numerous pain issues from an auto accident. Dr H put him on OxyContin and it turned him from a recluse to an amazing turn around. My uncle turned into a human being again, getting out and about Every day.I am so embarrassed to tell people I practice in Alabama because of the way they have treated Dr Herrera. No he didn't train in the US, he trained in Madrid, Spain.
About Dr. Pascual Herrera Jr, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1134238140
Dr. Herrera Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Herrera Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herrera Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herrera Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herrera Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.