Overview of Dr. Pashley Wackym, MD

Dr. Pashley Wackym, MD is a Neurotology Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Neurotology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurotology. They graduated from Vanderbilt University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.



Dr. Wackym works at Rutgers - Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, Department of Otolaryngology- Head and Neck Surgery in New Brunswick, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Vertigo along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.