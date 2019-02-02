See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Kissimmee, FL
Dr. Pasqual Bracero, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
3.2 (18)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Pasqual Bracero, MD

Dr. Pasqual Bracero, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Kissimmee, FL. They graduated from UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School and is affiliated with Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Bracero works at Orlando Center For Womens Hlth in Kissimmee, FL with other offices in Orlando, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bracero's Office Locations

    Orlando Center For Womens Hlth
    2711 N Orange Blossom Trl, Kissimmee, FL 34744 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 380-0302
    Exquisite Dermatology LLC
    12315 Lake Underhill Rd, Orlando, FL 32828 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 380-0302

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

  View other providers who treat Cancer
  View other providers who treat Nausea
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    Feb 02, 2019
    Excellent! I trust him completely. I have seen him for many years, through two deliveries, one miscarriage & several breast biopsy scares. He is compassionate & extremely patient even when you are a wreck. Best OBGYN!
    Jesse Malaine in Kissimmee, FL — Feb 02, 2019
    About Dr. Pasqual Bracero, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1003827809
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UMDNJ-- New Jersey Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pasqual Bracero, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bracero is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bracero has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bracero has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Bracero. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bracero.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bracero, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bracero appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

