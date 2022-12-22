Dr. Pasquale Benedetto, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Benedetto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pasquale Benedetto, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pasquale Benedetto, MD
Dr. Pasquale Benedetto, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Hematology. They graduated from CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Benedetto works at
Dr. Benedetto's Office Locations
Sylvester Comprehensive Cancer Center1475 NW 12th Ave, Miami, FL 33136 Directions (305) 243-5302Wednesday8:00am - 12:00pmThursday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Always told me the truth, did not sugar coat anything. He is an amazing doctor and human being. He was caring and would come to see me at all hours he is extremly dedicated to his patients. He would give constant updated to my wife who never left my side. I would not be here if it were not for him.
About Dr. Pasquale Benedetto, MD
- Hematology & Oncology
- 47 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- CORNELL UNIVERSITY / NEW YORK STATE STATUTORY COLLEGES
- Hematology, Internal Medicine and Medical Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Benedetto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Benedetto accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Benedetto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Benedetto works at
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Benedetto. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Benedetto.
