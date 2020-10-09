See All Pediatric Urologists in Orlando, FL
Dr. Pasquale Casale, MD

Pediatric Urology
5.0 (27)
Accepting new patients
27 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pasquale Casale, MD

Dr. Pasquale Casale, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.

Dr. Casale works at AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Orlando in Orlando, FL with other offices in Daytona Beach, FL, Mount Dora, FL, Tampa, FL and Winter Garden, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Balanoposthitis and Phimosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Casale's Office Locations

  1. 1
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Orlando
    615 E Princeton St Ste 310, Orlando, FL 32803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology At Daytona Beach
    305 Memorial Pkwy Suite Suite 408, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  3. 3
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology At Mount Dora
    1502 N Donnelly St Ste 103, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  4. 4
    Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology At Tampa
    3100 E Fletcher Ave Ste 126, Tampa, FL 33613 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  5. 5
    AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Winter Garden
    2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 200, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Adventhealth Orlando

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision
Balanoposthitis
Phimosis
Circumcision

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Phimosis Chevron Icon
Circumcision Chevron Icon
Bedwetting Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG) Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Balanitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Diseases Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Kidney Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Down Syndrome Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Female Genital Disorders Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
Hydrocele (Pediatric) Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Kidney Surgery Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Male Genital Conditions Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Pediatric Urology Disorders Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Surgery, Robotic Assisted Chevron Icon
Undescended Testicles Chevron Icon
Ureteropelvic Junction Obstruction Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Urinary Disorders Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urologic Surgery, Robotic-Assisted Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (27)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 09, 2020
    Very friendly and personable, really appreciate the time he spends to make the parent feel comfortable! 10/10 recommend!
    Denise Harbert — Oct 09, 2020
    About Dr. Pasquale Casale, MD

    • Pediatric Urology
    • 27 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1326120783
    Education & Certifications

    • Seattle Children'S Hospital
    • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital|Univ Of Wa Sch Of Med, Pediatric Urology Thos Jefferson Univ Hosp, Urology Beth Israel Med Ctr, General Surgery
    • Beth Israel Medical Center
    • Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
    • Pediatric Urology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pasquale Casale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Casale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Casale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Casale has seen patients for Balanoposthitis and Phimosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Casale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Casale. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Casale.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Casale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Casale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

