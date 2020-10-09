Dr. Pasquale Casale, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Casale is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pasquale Casale, MD
Overview of Dr. Pasquale Casale, MD
Dr. Pasquale Casale, MD is a Pediatric Urology Specialist in Orlando, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Urology, has 27 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatric Urology. They graduated from Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University and is affiliated with Adventhealth Orlando.
Dr. Casale's Office Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Orlando615 E Princeton St Ste 310, Orlando, FL 32803 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology At Daytona Beach305 Memorial Pkwy Suite Suite 408, Daytona Beach, FL 32117 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology At Mount Dora1502 N Donnelly St Ste 103, Mount Dora, FL 32757 Directions
Adventhealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology At Tampa3100 E Fletcher Ave Ste 126, Tampa, FL 33613 Directions
AdventHealth Medical Group Pediatric Urology at Winter Garden2200 Fowler Grove Blvd Ste 200, Winter Garden, FL 34787 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Adventhealth Orlando
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very friendly and personable, really appreciate the time he spends to make the parent feel comfortable! 10/10 recommend!
About Dr. Pasquale Casale, MD
- Pediatric Urology
- 27 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1326120783
Education & Certifications
- Seattle Children'S Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital|Univ Of Wa Sch Of Med, Pediatric Urology Thos Jefferson Univ Hosp, Urology Beth Israel Med Ctr, General Surgery
- Beth Israel Medical Center
- Albert Einstein College of Medicine|Albert Einstein College of Medicine of Yeshiva University
- Pediatric Urology
