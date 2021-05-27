Overview of Dr. Pasquale Desanto, DPM

Dr. Pasquale Desanto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.



Dr. Desanto works at Dyker Park Footcare Pllc. in Brooklyn, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.