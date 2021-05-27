Dr. Pasquale Desanto, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Desanto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pasquale Desanto, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Pasquale Desanto, DPM
Dr. Pasquale Desanto, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Brooklyn, NY. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Dr. Desanto works at
Dr. Desanto's Office Locations
-
1
Dyker Park Footcare Pllc.8404 13th Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11228 Directions (718) 745-6220
-
2
Park Slope Family Health Center220 13th St, Brooklyn, NY 11215 Directions (718) 832-5980
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Desanto?
I saw Dr. DeSanto today for the first time. He was very pleasant, thorough, respectful and knowledgeable. His office staff was very nice and professional. Dr. DeSanto and his staff made me feel very comfortable. His office is very bright and very clean. I had a wonderful experience with Dr. DeSanto and I would highly recommend him to my friends and family.
About Dr. Pasquale Desanto, DPM
- Podiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1477527935
Education & Certifications
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Desanto has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Desanto accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Desanto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Desanto has seen patients for Hammer Toe, Plantar Fasciitis and Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Desanto on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Desanto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Desanto.
