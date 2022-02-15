Dr. Iannoli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pasquale Iannoli, MD
Overview of Dr. Pasquale Iannoli, MD
Dr. Pasquale Iannoli, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rochester, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from University of Rochester and is affiliated with Rochester General Hospital and Unity Hospital.
Westside Surgical Associates99 Canal Landing Blvd Ste 6, Rochester, NY 14626 Directions (585) 247-4770
Unity At Brockport6668 4th Section Rd, Brockport, NY 14420 Directions (585) 247-4770
Hospital Affiliations
- Rochester General Hospital
- Unity Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
Thanks to Dr. Iannoli’s expertise and brilliance, along with his exceptionally skillful OR team, I experienced a successful surgery, with minimal pain during my recovery! I couldn’t have imagined how better I would feel, and I am looking forward to returning to all my favorite sports soon. Kindness and dedication truly shines bright! Thank you ever so much!
About Dr. Pasquale Iannoli, MD
- General Surgery
- 30 years of experience
- English, Italian
Education & Certifications
- University of Rochester
Dr. Iannoli has seen patients for Inguinal Hernia Repair and Open, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iannoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iannoli speaks Italian.
