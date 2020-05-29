See All Other Doctors in Los Angeles, CA
Super Profile

Dr. Pasquale Montesano, MD

Regenerative Medicine
4.0 (52)
Accepting new patients
44 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pasquale Montesano, MD

Dr. Pasquale Montesano, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Miraclemile Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, St. Mary's Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Montesano works at Montesano Spine & Sport West in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Roseville, CA and Sarasota, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Montesano's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Montesano Spine & Sport West
    9201 W Sunset Blvd Ste 405, Los Angeles, CA 90069 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 843-5639
    Tuesday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Montesano Spine & Sport West
    1650 Lead Hill Blvd Ste 600, Roseville, CA 95661 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (323) 843-5521
    Friday
    10:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Montesano Spine & Sport East
    903 Osborne Dr, Sarasota, FL 34234 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (407) 890-1511
    Monday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Bethesda Hospital East
  • Delray Medical Center
  • Good Samaritan Medical Center
  • Miraclemile Medical Center
  • Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
  • St. Mary's Medical Center
  • Wellington Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Chronic Neck Pain
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Herniated Disc
Chronic Neck Pain

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Disc Replacement Chevron Icon
Dural Repair or Other Spinal Cord Repair Chevron Icon
Epidural Block, Facet Blocks Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Surgery Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lamina Procedures (incl. Laminectomy, Laminoplasty, Laminotomy) Chevron Icon
Laminoforaminotomy Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lumbar Sprain Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Spine Disorders Treatment Chevron Icon
Minimally Invasive Surgery Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Procedure Chevron Icon
Neck Surgery Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Percutaneous Aspiration for Spinal Cord Cyst or Syrinx Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Stimulation Chevron Icon
Spinal Decompression Chevron Icon
Spinal Discectomy Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spinal Injections Chevron Icon
Spinal Nerve Block Chevron Icon
Spinal Reconstructive Surgery for Deformities Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Telemedicine Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • National Preferred Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 52 ratings
    Patient Ratings (52)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (12)
    About Dr. Pasquale Montesano, MD

    • Regenerative Medicine
    • 44 years of experience
    • English, Italian, Russian and Spanish
    • 1992814743
    Education & Certifications

    • Kans University Med Center
    • Metro Hospital Center|Saint Vincent's Hospital
    • Westchester Co Med Center|Westchester Medical Center
    • NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pasquale Montesano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Montesano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Montesano has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Montesano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    52 patients have reviewed Dr. Montesano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montesano.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Montesano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Montesano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

