Dr. Pasquale Montesano, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Pasquale Montesano, MD is a Regenerative Medicine Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Regenerative Medicine, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bethesda Hospital East, Delray Medical Center, Good Samaritan Medical Center, Miraclemile Medical Center, Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center, St. Mary's Medical Center and Wellington Regional Medical Center.
Montesano Spine & Sport West9201 W Sunset Blvd Ste 405, Los Angeles, CA 90069 Directions (323) 843-5639Tuesday10:00am - 5:00pm
Montesano Spine & Sport West1650 Lead Hill Blvd Ste 600, Roseville, CA 95661 Directions (323) 843-5521Friday10:00am - 5:00pm
Montesano Spine & Sport East903 Osborne Dr, Sarasota, FL 34234 Directions (407) 890-1511Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
- Bethesda Hospital East
- Delray Medical Center
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- Miraclemile Medical Center
- Palm Beach Gardens Medical Center
- St. Mary's Medical Center
- Wellington Regional Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- National Preferred Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
The best - I trusted him for cervical fusions, and I'm glad I did.
- Regenerative Medicine
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian, Russian and Spanish
- Kans University Med Center
- Metro Hospital Center|Saint Vincent's Hospital
- Westchester Co Med Center|Westchester Medical Center
- NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Dr. Montesano speaks Italian, Russian and Spanish.
52 patients have reviewed Dr. Montesano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Montesano.
