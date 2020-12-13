Dr. Pasquale Passarella, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Passarella is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pasquale Passarella, MD
Dr. Pasquale Passarella, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Latham, NY.
The Albany Med Division of Adult Endocrinology - Latham713 Troy Schenectady Rd Ste 306, Latham, NY 12110 Directions (518) 264-5053
- Albany Medical Center Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Dr. Passarella is extremely compassionate and knowledgable in his speciality. He is very responsive when it comes to your questions and so are his staff. He takes his time to explain your lab work, your conditions and anything else you have doubts on. I have been to a few different endocrinologists as I have moved a bit and haven't come across anyone like him.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Passarella has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Passarella accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Passarella has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Passarella has seen patients for Diabetes Type 1, Hypopituitarism and Growth Hormone Deficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Passarella on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
