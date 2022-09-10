See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Melbourne, FL
Dr. Pasquale Reino, DO Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!
Super Profile

Dr. Pasquale Reino, DO

Orthopedic Surgery
4.2 (34)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. Pasquale Reino, DO

Dr. Pasquale Reino, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Melbourne, FL. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Osceola Hospital and HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital.

Dr. Reino works at Hughston Clinic in Melbourne, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Orthopedic Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. James Duke, MD
Dr. James Duke, MD
4.5 (114)
View Profile
Dr. Mark Callenberger, DO
Dr. Mark Callenberger, DO
4.1 (32)
View Profile
Dr. James Glenn, MD
Dr. James Glenn, MD
3.2 (32)
View Profile

Dr. Reino's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Hughston Clinic Viera
    8045 Spyglass Hill Rd Ste 104, Melbourne, FL 32940 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (321) 344-9030
    Monday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Tuesday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Wednesday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Thursday
    8:15am - 4:45pm
    Friday
    8:15am - 4:45pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Osceola Hospital
  • HCA Florida Poinciana Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Knee Shaving Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Avulsion Fracture Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Bennett's Fracture Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Broken Shoulder Blade Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Fractures Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Colles' Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures Chevron Icon
Complex Fractures of the Periarticular Region Chevron Icon
Complex Long-Bone Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Compound Fracture Chevron Icon
Compression Fracture Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Release Chevron Icon
Dupuytren's Contracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Fracture Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Extra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Bursitis Chevron Icon
Insufficiency Fracture Chevron Icon
Intra-Articular Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Elbow Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Finger Joint Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis-Like Fracture of the Hip Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pathologic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Pediatric Fractures Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Postoperative Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Scaphoid Fractures Chevron Icon
Scapular Fracture Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Injuries Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Sprain Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Simple Fractures Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Subacromial Bursitis Chevron Icon
Trochanteric Bursitis Chevron Icon
Upper Extremity Fracture Chevron Icon
Vertebral Fracture Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CorVel
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Heritage Summit HealthCare
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • NovaNet
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 34 ratings
    Patient Ratings (34)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Reino?

    Sep 10, 2022
    I was very impressed with Dr. Reino and his staff. Amy at the front desk was so helpful and courteous. Dr. Reino was prompt, thorough and really took the time to listen to all of my concerns. For the past ten years I have been getting cortizone injections and I must say this was the very first time they were painless. I would highly recommend Dr. Reino to anyone in need of orthopedic services.
    Joni Duy — Sep 10, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Pasquale Reino, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Pasquale Reino, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Reino to family and friends

    Dr. Reino's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Reino

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Pasquale Reino, DO.

    About Dr. Pasquale Reino, DO

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1629275102
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Southpointe Cleveland Clin Hlth Sys
    Residency
    Internship
    • South Pointe - Cleveland Clinic Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pasquale Reino, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Reino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Reino has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Reino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Reino has seen patients for Knee Sprain, Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Reino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    34 patients have reviewed Dr. Reino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Reino.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Reino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Reino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Pasquale Reino, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.