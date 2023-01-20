Overview of Dr. Pat Do, MD

Dr. Pat Do, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from Univeristy - Missouri School of Medicine and is affiliated with Susan B. Allen Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Do works at Mid-America Orthopedics - Webb Rd in Wichita, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.