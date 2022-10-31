See All General Surgeons in Elgin, IL
Dr. Pat Pappas, MD

General Surgery
4.5 (8)
Map Pin Small Elgin, IL
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Pat Pappas, MD

Dr. Pat Pappas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Palos Community Hospital, Rush Copley Medical Center, Rush University Medical Center and Swedish Hospital.

Dr. Pappas works at CTVSA in Elgin, IL with other offices in Barrington, IL, Chicago, IL, Libertyville, IL, Oak Lawn, IL, New Lenox, IL, Hinsdale, IL, Elk Grove Village, IL and Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Port Placements or Replacements and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pappas' Office Locations

    Cardiothoracic and Vascular Surgical Associates, S.C.
    1435 N Randall Rd Ste 210, Elgin, IL 60123 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 695-1620
    Ctvsa
    27750 W Il Route 22 Ste 100, Barrington, IL 60010 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 816-3000
    Ctvsa
    5140 N California Ave Ste 780, Chicago, IL 60625 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (773) 907-1035
    Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
    890 Garfield Ave, Libertyville, IL 60048 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 367-4382
    Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
    4400 W 95th St, Oak Lawn, IL 60453 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 346-4040
    Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
    1890 Silver Cross Blvd Ste 560, New Lenox, IL 60451 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (815) 320-3464
    Cardiac Thoracic & Vascular Surgical Associates
    120 N Oak 2 Fl St Rm 2217, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 568-3882
    Alexian Brothers Medical Center
    800 Biesterfield Rd, Elk Grove Village, IL 60007 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 593-4116
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    University Cardiovascular Surgeons
    1725 W Harrison St Ste 1156, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 563-2762
    Rush-copley Medical Group
    2040 Ogden Ave Ste 304, Aurora, IL 60504 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 898-3727

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange
  • Adventist Hinsdale Hospital
  • Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center
  • Advocate Condell Medical Center
  • Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
  • Advocate Sherman Hospital
  • AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village
  • AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates
  • Palos Community Hospital
  • Rush Copley Medical Center
  • Rush University Medical Center
  • Swedish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Port Placements or Replacements
Pericardial Disease
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery
Port Placements or Replacements
Pericardial Disease

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Dissection Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Repair, Open or Repair of Arterial Aneurysm, Open Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
Heart Defect Repair Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Removal or Revision of Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Valve Repair or Replacement (Aortic, Mitral, Tricuspid, and Pulmonary) Chevron Icon
Ventricular Assist Device Chevron Icon
Ablation for Treatment of Cardiac Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm of Heart Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Embolism and Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Tamponade Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Dissection Chevron Icon
Empyema Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Empyema
Endovascular Repair of Aorta Chevron Icon
Endovascular Repair of Thoracic Aorta Chevron Icon
Excision of Esophageal Lesion Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Heart Transplant Chevron Icon
Heart Tumors, Benign Chevron Icon
Impella Device Chevron Icon
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Insertion of Epicardial Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Insertion of Left Ventricular Lead for Pacemaker or Cardioverter and-or Defibrillator Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Surgery Chevron Icon
Maze Procedure Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Malignant Chevron Icon
Mediastinal Tumors, Not Specified as Malignant Chevron Icon
Needle Aponeurotomy Chevron Icon
Non-Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy, and Stenting Chevron Icon
Patent Ductus Arteriosus Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Dissection Chevron Icon
Peripheral Artery Catheterization Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Embolism Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Venous Return Anomaly Chevron Icon
Resection of Cardiac Tumor Chevron Icon
Rheumatic Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Septic Embolism Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Thoracic Outlet Syndrome Chevron Icon
Thoracoabdominal Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Tracheal Surgery Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Surgery Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vascular Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Ventricular Fibrillation Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 31, 2022
    Exceptional -Dr Papas saved my husbands life 11 years ago when he developed endocarditis and required three open heart surgeries in 9 months. If it weren’t for him and his team, my husband wouldn’t be here today. THANK YOU and God bless you snd those skillful hands of yours.
    Ginny — Oct 31, 2022
    About Dr. Pat Pappas, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Greek
    NPI Number
    • 1265427942
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Norhtwestern Mem Hospital
    Internship
    • Norhtwestern Mem Hospital
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery and Thoracic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pat Pappas, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pappas is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Pappas has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pappas has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pappas has seen patients for Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Port Placements or Replacements and Pericardial Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pappas on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Pappas. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pappas.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pappas, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pappas appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

