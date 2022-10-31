Overview of Dr. Pat Pappas, MD

Dr. Pat Pappas, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Elgin, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange, Adventist Hinsdale Hospital, Advocate Christ Hospital and Medical Center, Advocate Condell Medical Center, Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, Advocate Sherman Hospital, AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Medical Center Elk Grove Village, AMITA Health St. Alexius Medical Center Hoffman Estates, Palos Community Hospital, Rush Copley Medical Center, Rush University Medical Center and Swedish Hospital.



Dr. Pappas works at CTVSA in Elgin, IL with other offices in Barrington, IL, Chicago, IL, Libertyville, IL, Oak Lawn, IL, New Lenox, IL, Hinsdale, IL, Elk Grove Village, IL and Aurora, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Coronary Artery Bypass Graft (CABG) Surgery, Port Placements or Replacements and Pericardial Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.