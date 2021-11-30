Dr. Pat Pazmino, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pazmino is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Pat Pazmino, MD
Overview of Dr. Pat Pazmino, MD
Dr. Pat Pazmino, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Doctors Hospital, HCA Florida Mercy Hospital, Memorial Hospital Pembroke, Memorial Hospital West and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Pazmino works at
Dr. Pazmino's Office Locations
-
1
Miami Aesthetic848 Brickell Ave Ste 820, Miami, FL 33131 Directions (305) 576-3443
Hospital Affiliations
- Doctors Hospital
- HCA Florida Mercy Hospital
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Hospital West
- Memorial Regional Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Medicare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pazmino?
I have to write a review everywhere I can about Dr. Pazmino.. people need to know when it comes to cosmetic surgery , your life and results are in the hands of the doctor . I’m in love with my results and love how much Dr pazmino & his staff care for their patients . I did a tummy tuck and bbl with lipo. I can’t wait to go back in 6 months for my breast . Thank you !!!
About Dr. Pat Pazmino, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1184624033
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine, Plastic Surgery
- Baylor College of Medicine, DeBakey Department of Surgery
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- Harvard
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pazmino has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pazmino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pazmino works at
Dr. Pazmino has seen patients for Skin and Tissue Reduction and Liposuction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pazmino on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Pazmino speaks Spanish.
413 patients have reviewed Dr. Pazmino. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pazmino.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pazmino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pazmino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.