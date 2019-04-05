See All General Surgeons in Nashville, TN
Dr. Pat Whitworth, MD

General Surgery
4.3 (23)
Map Pin Small Nashville, TN
Accepting new patients
40 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Pat Whitworth, MD

Dr. Pat Whitworth, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Nashville, TN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West.

Dr. Whitworth works at Nashville Breast Center in Nashville, TN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Whitworth's Office Locations

    Nashville Breast Center
    2004 Hayes St Ste 310, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 620-5535
    Nashville Breast Center, PC
    300 20th Ave N Ste 401, Nashville, TN 37203 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (615) 620-5535

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital West

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Benign Tumor
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer
Benign Tumor
Biopsy of Breast
Breast Cancer

Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biopsy of Breast Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Diseases Chevron Icon
Breast Lump Chevron Icon
Breast Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Excision of Breast Tumor Chevron Icon
Mastectomy Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • HealthPartners
    • Humana
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • MultiPlan
    • POMCO Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 23 ratings
    Patient Ratings (23)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Apr 05, 2019
    I found Dr Patrick Whitworth to be very caring and knowledgeable. He explained my condition and the options that we had, so that I could understand completely. I’m so thankful that my primary care physician sent me to him.
    — Apr 05, 2019
    About Dr. Pat Whitworth, MD

    Specialties
    • General Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 40 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1144205519
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Univ of Tex MD Anderson Cancer Center
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF TN HLTH SCI CTR
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Tennessee
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pat Whitworth, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Whitworth is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Whitworth has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Whitworth has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Whitworth works at Nashville Breast Center in Nashville, TN. View the full address on Dr. Whitworth’s profile.

    23 patients have reviewed Dr. Whitworth. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Whitworth.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Whitworth, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Whitworth appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

