Dr. Patamaporn Lekprasert, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Patamaporn Lekprasert, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They graduated from CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.
Einstein Endocrinology at Elkins Park50 Township Line Rd Ste 101, Elkins Park, PA 19027 Directions (215) 572-5200
Einstein Endocrinology Associates2 Penn Blvd Ste 112, Philadelphia, PA 19144 Directions (215) 572-5200
Progress Physical Therapy LLC8015 Frankford Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19136 Directions (484) 622-6800
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UPMC
I’ve never had such an amazing and positive experience with a doctor before until I met Dr. Pat—She is the most genuine, kind, informative & sweet doctor I have ever met. She is very well educated & explains to you in detail her professional opinion & truly takes the time to address your concerns thoroughly. 100% recommend her & would love to continue to see her but unfortunately I moved. The staff are also SO KIND & helpful at her office which makes you feel so supported.
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- English
- Female
- 1255560421
- ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
- CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology
- Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia
Dr. Lekprasert has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lekprasert accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lekprasert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lekprasert has seen patients for Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lekprasert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
139 patients have reviewed Dr. Lekprasert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lekprasert.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lekprasert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lekprasert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.