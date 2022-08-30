Overview

Dr. Patamaporn Lekprasert, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Elkins Park, PA. They graduated from CHULALONGKOM UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Einstein Medical Center Philadelphia.



Dr. Lekprasert works at Einstein Endocrinology Associates in Elkins Park, PA with other offices in Philadelphia, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Diabetes With Renal Manifestations and Thyroid Goiter along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.