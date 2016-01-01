Overview of Dr. Patcharabhorn Klumb, MD

Dr. Patcharabhorn Klumb, MD is a Podiatry Specialist in Wichita Falls, TX.



Dr. Klumb works at Jose Audie E Lim M.d. P.A. in Wichita Falls, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.