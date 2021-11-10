Dr. Ungprasert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patompong Ungprasert, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patompong Ungprasert, MD
Dr. Patompong Ungprasert, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF TAUBATE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.
Dr. Ungprasert's Office Locations
Cleveland Clinic9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Directions (216) 444-5632Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Best rheumatologist I ever had in 20 years. Thorough, kind and always responsive to my message.
About Dr. Patompong Ungprasert, MD
- Rheumatology
- 9 years of experience
- English
- 1316234115
Education & Certifications
- FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF TAUBATE
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ungprasert accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ungprasert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ungprasert has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ungprasert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ungprasert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ungprasert.
