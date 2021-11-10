See All Rheumatologists in Cleveland, OH
Dr. Patompong Ungprasert, MD

Rheumatology
5.0 (4)
9 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patompong Ungprasert, MD

Dr. Patompong Ungprasert, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Cleveland, OH. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 9 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF TAUBATE and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic.

Dr. Ungprasert works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Ungprasert's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Cleveland Clinic
    9500 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, OH 44195 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (216) 444-5632
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cleveland Clinic

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Arthritis
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis

Treatment frequency



Arthritis Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Bone Density Scan Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Dual-Energy X-Ray Absorptiometry (DEXA) Scan Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Gout
Joint Fluid Test Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lupus
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Screening Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Quantitative Sensory Test (QST) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Musculoskeletal Chevron Icon
Antiphospholipid Syndrome (APS) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Bursitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Classic Polyarteritis Nodosa Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Eyes
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Muscle Weakness Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Polymyositis Chevron Icon
Raynaud's Disease Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Still's Disease Chevron Icon
Systemic Sclerosis Chevron Icon
Temporal Arteritis Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Vasculitis Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 4 ratings
    Patient Ratings (4)
    5 Star
    (4)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Nov 10, 2021
    Best rheumatologist I ever had in 20 years. Thorough, kind and always responsive to my message.
    Tim — Nov 10, 2021
    Photo: Dr. Patompong Ungprasert, MD
    About Dr. Patompong Ungprasert, MD

    Specialties
    • Rheumatology
    Years of Experience
    • 9 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1316234115
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • FACULTY OF MEDICINE OF TAUBATE
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ungprasert has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ungprasert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ungprasert works at Cleveland Clinic in Cleveland, OH. View the full address on Dr. Ungprasert’s profile.

    Dr. Ungprasert has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ungprasert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    4 patients have reviewed Dr. Ungprasert. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ungprasert.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ungprasert, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ungprasert appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

