Overview of Dr. Patress Persons, MD

Dr. Patress Persons, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tampa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Morehouse School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mayo Clinic Hospital.



Dr. Persons works at TGH Transplant and Specialty Services in Tampa, FL with other offices in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.