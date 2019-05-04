Dr. Patric Darby, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Darby is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patric Darby, MD
Dr. Patric Darby, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 25 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS.
Patric J Darby, MD3315 S 23rd St Ste 212, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 503-0784
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
Dr. Darby has been great. He listens to his client’s, no matter their age and genuinely wants to hear their feedback. He keeps the conversation on track while still making everything his client says feels relevant and important. He is rational about his diagnosis and also is very knowledgeable about what types of medications to prescribe or if other options would perhaps be best. He is great with adolescents and makes them feel respected. Can’t recommend him enough!
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI / COLUMBIA CAMPUS
Dr. Darby accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Darby has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Darby. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Darby.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Darby, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Darby appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.