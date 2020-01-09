Overview of Dr. Patrice Boddie, MD

Dr. Patrice Boddie, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Milledgeville, GA. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 39 years of experience. They graduated from Meharry Medical College and is affiliated with Navicent Health Baldwin.



Dr. Boddie works at Boddie Medical in Milledgeville, GA with other offices in Sparta, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.