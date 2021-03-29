Dr. Case has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patrice Case, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrice Case, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.
Locations
Patrice C. Case M D PA700 2nd Ave N Ste 201, Naples, FL 34102 Directions (239) 263-6666
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
Outstanding care! I was with another small Marco Island practice for about 15 years that was acquired by a large organization. All they seemed interested in was to do high cost MHOs surgery, even though they missed what became a 4 cm cancer that had to be removed in NCH, that Dr Case quickly identified. She has a great office team and doesn't let you sit around waiting for your scheduled appointment. She extensively uses proactive measures to attack precancerous growths, e.g., cryosurgery. Lastly, she had a great personality and is easy to communicate with. Andy in Naples, FL- Mar 29, 2021
About Dr. Patrice Case, MD
- Dermatology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1194708834
Education & Certifications
- PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
- Dermatology
