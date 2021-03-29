See All Dermatologists in Naples, FL
Dr. Patrice Case, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (6)
46 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Patrice Case, MD is a Dermatologist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS.

Dr. Case works at Patrice C Case MD PA in Naples, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis and Skin Tag Removal along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Patrice C. Case M D PA
    700 2nd Ave N Ste 201, Naples, FL 34102 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 263-6666

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Actinic Keratosis
Skin Tag Removal
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)
Actinic Keratosis
Skin Tag Removal
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema)

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

5.0
Average provider rating
Based on 6 ratings
Patient Ratings (6)
5 Star
(6)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(0)
Mar 29, 2021
Outstanding care! I was with another small Marco Island practice for about 15 years that was acquired by a large organization. All they seemed interested in was to do high cost MHOs surgery, even though they missed what became a 4 cm cancer that had to be removed in NCH, that Dr Case quickly identified. She has a great office team and doesn't let you sit around waiting for your scheduled appointment. She extensively uses proactive measures to attack precancerous growths, e.g., cryosurgery. Lastly, she had a great personality and is easy to communicate with. Andy in Naples, FL- Mar 29, 2021
Andy Mueller — Mar 29, 2021
About Dr. Patrice Case, MD

Specialties
  • Dermatology
Years of Experience
  • 46 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1194708834
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • PENNSYLVANIA STATE UNIVERSITY / ABINGTON-OGONTZ CAMPUS
Board Certifications
  • Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Case has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Case has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Case has seen patients for Actinic Keratosis and Skin Tag Removal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Case on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

6 patients have reviewed Dr. Case. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Case.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Case, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Case appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

