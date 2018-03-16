Overview of Dr. Patrice Evers, MD

Dr. Patrice Evers, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Metairie, LA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from University of Wisconsin School of Medicine and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.



Dr. Evers works at Children's Pediatrics Tulane in Metairie, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.