Overview of Dr. Patrice Harold, MD

Dr. Patrice Harold, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Southfield, MI. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Hospital - Southfield Campus.



Dr. Harold works at Southfield OB/GYN in Southfield, MI. They frequently treat conditions like Hysteroscopy, Gestational Diabetes, Hypertension Complicating Pregnancy and Childbirth and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.