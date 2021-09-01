Dr. Patrice Healey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Healey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrice Healey, MD
Overview
Dr. Patrice Healey, MD is a Dermatologist in Beverly Hills, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences.
Dr. Healey works at
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Assoicates Medcial Group465 N Roxbury Dr Ste 803, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 274-9954
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Healey?
Exquisite physician. Friendly, thorough, explains everything in easy to understand terms.
About Dr. Patrice Healey, MD
- Dermatology
- 39 years of experience
- English
- 1588747653
Education & Certifications
- University Of California At Los Angeles / Center For Health Sciences
- Dermatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Healey has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Healey accepts Aetna and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Healey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Healey works at
Dr. Healey has seen patients for Dermatitis, Itchy Skin and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Healey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Healey. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Healey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Healey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Healey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.