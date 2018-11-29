Dr. Patrice Hyde, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Hyde is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patrice Hyde, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patrice Hyde, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Wilmington, DE. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware.
Dr. Hyde works at
Locations
-
1
Alfred I. Dupont Hospital for Children1600 Rockland Rd, Wilmington, DE 19803 Directions (302) 651-5328
Hospital Affiliations
- Nemours Children's Hospital, Delaware
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
- UPMC
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Hyde?
love this doctor! She is wonderful!
About Dr. Patrice Hyde, MD
- Pediatrics
- 43 years of experience
- English
- 1508887167
Education & Certifications
- Children's National Med Center|Sinai Hospital Of Baltimore
- THOMAS JEFFERSON UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hyde has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Hyde accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Hyde has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Hyde works at
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Hyde. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hyde.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hyde, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hyde appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.