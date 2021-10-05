Overview

Dr. Patrice Michaletz-Onody, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Aurora, CO. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 42 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University Of Nebraska College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Parker Adventist Hospital, Sky Ridge Medical Center and The Medical Center of Aurora.



Dr. Michaletz-Onody works at The Group for Women in Aurora, CO with other offices in Parker, CO, Denver, CO and Centennial, CO. They frequently treat conditions like Dysphagia, Abdominal Pain and Esophagitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.