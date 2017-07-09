Dr. Patricia Abello, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abello is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Abello, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Abello, MD
Dr. Patricia Abello, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Edgewood, KY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital and St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Abello's Office Locations
St Elizabeth Physicians General and Vascular20 Medical Village Dr Ste 132, Edgewood, KY 41017 Directions (859) 578-5880
St. Elizabeth Physicians General Surgery Florence7370 Turfway Rd Ste 390, Florence, KY 41042 Directions (859) 578-5880
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Elizabeth Edgewood Hospital
- St. Elizabeth Ft. Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Sagamore Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
I heard good things about Dr. Abello so I chose her for a surgical procedure. She's a very busy doctor, and it's because she is very good at her job. I met with her a few weeks before surgery and she explained exactly what she would be doing, step by step. Her scheduler worked tirelessly with me to find a surgery date that allowed me to spend time with family who were visiting from California. The surgery went smoothly, start to finish.
About Dr. Patricia Abello, MD
- General Surgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
- 1841256328
Education & Certifications
- University of Cincinnati / Main Campus
- Johns Hopkins U, School of Medicine
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abello has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abello accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abello has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abello has seen patients for Hernia Repair, Gallbladder Removal, Gallbladder Removal (Cholecystectomy) and Laparoscopic, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abello on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Abello. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abello.
