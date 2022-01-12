Overview of Dr. Patricia Abruna, MD

Dr. Patricia Abruna, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They completed their residency with Mount Sinai



Dr. Abruna works at Women's Health Care in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Hackensack, NJ and Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Mastodynia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.