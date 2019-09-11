Dr. Ahearn has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Patricia Ahearn, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Ahearn, MD
Dr. Patricia Ahearn, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in San Juan Capistrano, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Arizona College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo and Saddleback Medical Center.
Dr. Ahearn's Office Locations
Office30230 Rancho Viejo Rd, San Juan Capistrano, CA 92675 Directions (866) 592-2199
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Providence Mission Hospital Mission Viejo
- Saddleback Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Health Net
- Health Net of California
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Ratings & Reviews
I was received in a courteous and respectful manner. Dr. Ahern gave me a solid stretch of time and I felt that the exchange of information was thorough. I am very happy that Dr. Patricia Ahern is my primary care physician because I believe she genuinely has my welfare as a concern.
About Dr. Patricia Ahearn, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 39 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982655304
Education & Certifications
- St Mary Med Center|St Mary Medical Center
- University Of Arizona College Of Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ahearn accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ahearn has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ahearn speaks Spanish.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Ahearn. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ahearn.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ahearn, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ahearn appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.