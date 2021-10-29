Dr. Patricia Alcala, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alcala is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Alcala, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Alcala, MD
Dr. Patricia Alcala, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in El Paso, TX. They completed their residency with Tx Tech University Health Science Center
Dr. Alcala works at
Dr. Alcala's Office Locations
-
1
El Paso Rio Grande OB/GYN125 W Hague Rd Ste 260, El Paso, TX 79902 Directions (915) 533-7579
-
2
El Paso Rio Grande OB/GYN2400 Trawood Dr Ste 300, El Paso, TX 79936 Directions (915) 533-7579
Hospital Affiliations
- Sierra Medical Center
- The Hospitals of Providence - Memorial Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alcala?
Dr.Alcala has been my doctor for over 30 years, she is an excellent doctor. She always makes me feel like she gives me all her attention, listening to all my concerns and answering all my questions.
About Dr. Patricia Alcala, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English
- 1952309643
Education & Certifications
- Tx Tech University Health Science Center
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alcala has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alcala accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alcala has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alcala works at
36 patients have reviewed Dr. Alcala. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alcala.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alcala, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alcala appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.