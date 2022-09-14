Overview of Dr. Patricia Alexander, MD

Dr. Patricia Alexander, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Cocoa, FL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from St. George's University School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Rockledge Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alexander works at Steward Internal Medicine, Sebastian in Cocoa, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.