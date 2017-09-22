Dr. Patricia Arledge, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arledge is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Arledge, MD
Dr. Patricia Arledge, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from Texas Tech University HSC, Lubbock, TX - M.D., and is affiliated with Covenant Medical Center.
Arledge Aesthetics3502 9th St Ste 270, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 788-5598
Arledge Aesthetics4642 N Loop 289 Ste 203, Lubbock, TX 79416 Directions (806) 788-5598Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Covenant Medical Center
- 1199SEIU
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- FirstCare Health Plans
- Humana
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Always look forward to coming in. Love you and your staff.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 29 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery - University of Missouri Hospital & Clinics,
- Texas Tech University HSC, Lubbock, TX - M.D.,
- Texas Tech University Lubbock, TX - B.S. Home Economics Education,
Dr. Arledge has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arledge accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arledge has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arledge speaks Spanish.
96 patients have reviewed Dr. Arledge. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arledge.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Arledge, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Arledge appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.