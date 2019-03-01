Dr. Patricia Arnett, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arnett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Arnett, DO is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Butler, PA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Butler Memorial Hospital.
Butler Memorial Hospital1 Hospital Way, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 284-4480
Advanced OB/GYN Associates PC901 E Brady St Ste 100, Butler, PA 16001 Directions (724) 285-9200
- Butler Memorial Hospital
Without any questions, Dr Arnett knew in a moment's thought that I needed to have a Total Abdominal Hysterectomy and Oopherectomy(removal of the ovaries). Just a a precaution, we did several tests to confirm, but Dr Arnett is such a confident person I did and would again trust her with my life. Thank-you, Dr Patty Arnett
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
Dr. Arnett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arnett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arnett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Arnett has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Arnett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Arnett speaks Spanish.
24 patients have reviewed Dr. Arnett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arnett.
