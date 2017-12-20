Overview of Dr. Patricia Bannon, MD

Dr. Patricia Bannon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.



Dr. Bannon works at Inova Medical Group-Obstetrics and Gynecology in McLean, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.