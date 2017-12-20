Dr. Patricia Bannon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bannon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Bannon, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Bannon, MD
Dr. Patricia Bannon, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in McLean, VA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia School of Medicine and is affiliated with Inova Alexandria Hospital, Inova Fair Oaks Hospital, Inova Fairfax Hospital, Inova Loudoun Hospital and Inova Mount Vernon Hospital.
Dr. Bannon works at
Dr. Bannon's Office Locations
Inova Medical Group - Obstetrics and Gynecology6845 Elm St Ste 600, McLean, VA 22101 Directions (703) 748-9880
Hospital Affiliations
- Inova Alexandria Hospital
- Inova Fair Oaks Hospital
- Inova Fairfax Hospital
- Inova Loudoun Hospital
- Inova Mount Vernon Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Bannon's office was easy to make an appointment with. I arrived early and rather than waiting, they saw me earlier than my appointed time. Most importantly, Dr. Bannon was warm and answered all of my questions. I'd highly recommend her.
About Dr. Patricia Bannon, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1053388959
Education & Certifications
- MedStar Georgetown University Hospital
- University of Virginia School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bannon has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bannon accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bannon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Bannon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bannon.
