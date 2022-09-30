Dr. Patricia Berran, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Berran is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Berran, DPM
Dr. Patricia Berran, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in West Orange, NJ. They specialize in Podiatry, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Patricia A. Berran, D.P.M.1500 Pleasant Valley Way Ste 102, West Orange, NJ 07052 Directions (973) 891-4575
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
My experience was great!!! She saw both myself and my husband and was very knowledgeable about our issues. She took her time when examining us and offered sound solutions. We both liked her very much so I think our search for an excellent podiatrist stops here.
- Podiatry
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1992707079
- East Orange General Hospital
- NEW YORK COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
