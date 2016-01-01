See All Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinologists in Pittsburgh, PA
Dr. Patricia Bononi, MD

Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
4.8 (6)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Patricia Bononi, MD

Dr. Patricia Bononi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.

Dr. Bononi works at Maria J. Sunseri M.d. LLC in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Bononi's Office Locations

    Maria J. Sunseri M.d. LLC
    4815 Liberty Ave Ste M02, Pittsburgh, PA 15224 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (724) 941-7490

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Allegheny General Hospital
  • West Penn Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Hypercalcemia
Diabetes Type 1
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 1 Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Diabetes Type 2 Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Abnormal Thyroid Chevron Icon
Diabetes Counseling Chevron Icon
Dyslipidemia Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypoglycemia Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Obesity Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overweight Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
Animal Allergies Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Bronchospasm Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Emphysema Chevron Icon
Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Immunization Administration Chevron Icon
Insomnia Chevron Icon
Iodine Deficiency Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Kidney Infection Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Limb Cramp Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR) Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Potassium Deficiency Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Sarcoidosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Hesitancy Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin B Deficiency Chevron Icon
Vitamin B12 Deficiency Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Geisinger Health Plan
    • MultiPlan
    • UPMC

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 6 ratings
    Patient Ratings (6)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Patricia Bononi, MD

    • Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
    Education & Certifications

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Bononi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bononi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Bononi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Bononi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Bononi works at Maria J. Sunseri M.d. LLC in Pittsburgh, PA. View the full address on Dr. Bononi’s profile.

    Dr. Bononi has seen patients for Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Diabetes Type 1, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bononi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    6 patients have reviewed Dr. Bononi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bononi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bononi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bononi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

