Overview of Dr. Patricia Bononi, MD

Dr. Patricia Bononi, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Pittsburgh, PA. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PITTSBURGH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Allegheny General Hospital and West Penn Hospital.



Dr. Bononi works at Maria J. Sunseri M.d. LLC in Pittsburgh, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Calcium Metabolism Disorders, Hypercalcemia and Diabetes Type 1 along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.