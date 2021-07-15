See All Family Doctors in Covington, LA
Dr. Patricia Braly, MD

Women's Health Medicine
3.7 (26)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Patricia Braly, MD is a Women's Health Medicine Specialist in Covington, LA. They specialize in Women's Health Medicine, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Gynecological Oncology. They graduated from Univ Of Ca and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.

Dr. Braly works at Women's Cancer Care in Covington, LA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Women's Cancer Care
    606 W 12th Ave, Covington, LA 70433 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Abdominal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colon and Rectal Surgery Chevron Icon
Colpopexy Chevron Icon
Colpopexy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Colporrhaphy Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Vaginal Lesions Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endocervical Curettage Chevron Icon
Excision of Cervix Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Open Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Excision or Destruction of Ovary With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Vaginal Hysterectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Exenteration (For: Gynecologic, Urinary, or Colorectal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Salpingo-Oophorectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Total Salpingectomy With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Uterine Cancer Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Cancer Chevron Icon
Vaginal Surgery Chevron Icon
Vaginectomy Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvectomy Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (3)
    1 Star
    (6)
    Jul 15, 2021
    Excellent!!!! Recovered quickly from surgery.
    — Jul 15, 2021
    About Dr. Patricia Braly, MD

    • Women's Health Medicine
    • 46 years of experience
    • English
    • 1457316283
    Education & Certifications

    • UC-Irvine Med Ctr
    • UC-Irvine Med Ctr
    • UC-Irvine Med Ctr
    • Univ Of Ca
    • Gynecological Oncology and Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Patricia Braly, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Braly is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Braly has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Braly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Braly works at Women's Cancer Care in Covington, LA. View the full address on Dr. Braly’s profile.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Braly. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Braly.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Braly, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Braly appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

