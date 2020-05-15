Dr. Patricia Bravo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bravo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Bravo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Patricia Bravo, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in North Bay Village, FL.
Dr. Bravo works at
Locations
Bravo Health Care Center1440 79th Street Cswy Ste 1400, North Bay Village, FL 33141 Directions (305) 763-8573
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Florida, Inc. d/b/a Florida Blue
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Extraordinarily thorough and conscientious. Dr. Bravo is a highly skilled physician with a well-run practice. She also happens to be a very nice person. Moreover, you can actually speak with her on the telephone. It is easy to make appointments. The office is comfortable and scrupulously clean.
About Dr. Patricia Bravo, MD
- Family Medicine
- English, Spanish
- 1013938810
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bravo has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bravo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bravo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bravo works at
Dr. Bravo speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Bravo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bravo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bravo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bravo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.