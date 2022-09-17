Overview of Dr. Patricia Brines, MD

Dr. Patricia Brines, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Cheshire, CT. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from NEW YORK UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Brines works at OBSTETRICS-GYNECOLOGY & INFERTILITY GROUP in Cheshire, CT with other offices in Milford, CT. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.