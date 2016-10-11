Dr. Patricia Brougher, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Brougher is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Brougher, MD
Overview of Dr. Patricia Brougher, MD
Dr. Patricia Brougher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
Dr. Brougher works at
Dr. Brougher's Office Locations
Bluebonnet OB/GYN (San Antonio)4499 Medical Dr Ste 140, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 692-0742
Hospital Affiliations
- Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have bern seeing Dr.Brougher for 26 years, she delivered my first child that was a premature (25wks). She has always been there for me and has deleviered my son (16 yrs) and a set of twin girls( 8yrs). I highly recommend her to friends and family. She is part of my family and live her dearly. Sincerely Julia
About Dr. Patricia Brougher, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- English, Spanish
- 1962506022
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio
- TRINITY UNIVERSITY
Dr. Brougher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Brougher accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Brougher has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Brougher has seen patients for Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Brougher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Brougher speaks Spanish.
32 patients have reviewed Dr. Brougher. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Brougher.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Brougher, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Brougher appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.