Overview of Dr. Patricia Brougher, MD

Dr. Patricia Brougher, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their residency with University of Texas Health Science Center at San Antonio



Dr. Brougher works at Patricia K. Brougher, MD PA in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders and Atrophic Vaginitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.