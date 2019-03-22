Overview

Dr. Patricia Brumbaugh, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Golden, CO. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Brumbaugh works at Golden View in Golden, CO with other offices in Lone Tree, CO. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.