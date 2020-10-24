Overview

Dr. Patricia Burford, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Portland, OR. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Glasgow, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Legacy Meridian Park Medical Center, OHSU Hospital - Marquam Hill Campus, Providence Hood River Memorial Hospital, Providence Milwaukie Hospital, Providence Newberg Medical Center, Providence Portland Medical Center, Providence St. Vincent Medical Center and Providence Willamette Falls Medical Center.



Dr. Burford works at Endocrinology Osteoporosis Center in Portland, OR. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoporosis, Thyroid Goiter and Thyroid Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.