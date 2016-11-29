Dr. Patricia Cagnoli, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cagnoli is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Cagnoli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Cagnoli, MD
Dr. Patricia Cagnoli, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Lansing, MI. They completed their fellowship with University Michigan Health System
Dr. Cagnoli works at
Dr. Cagnoli's Office Locations
Beals Institute4333 W St Joe Hwy, Lansing, MI 48917 Directions (517) 321-1525
Hospital Affiliations
- Covenant Medical Center Harrison
- Mclaren Flint
- Sparrow Hospital
- University Hospital - University of Michigan
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Cagnoli is very caring and explains things well when I have questions.
About Dr. Patricia Cagnoli, MD
- Rheumatology
- English
- 1457458713
Education & Certifications
- University Michigan Health System
- Hurley Medical Center
Dr. Cagnoli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Cagnoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Cagnoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Cagnoli has seen patients for Arthritis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cagnoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Cagnoli. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cagnoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cagnoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cagnoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.