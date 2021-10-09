Dr. Patricia Calvo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Calvo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Patricia Calvo, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Patricia Calvo, MD
Dr. Patricia Calvo, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI and is affiliated with HCA Florida Northwest Hospital, Broward Health Imperial Point and Holy Cross Hospital.
Dr. Calvo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Calvo's Office Locations
-
1
For Women Only OBGYN6333 N Federal Hwy Ste 285, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33308 Directions (954) 751-2978
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Northwest Hospital
- Broward Health Imperial Point
- Holy Cross Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Calvo?
I have been going to Dr Calvo for over 15 years. Have always found her to be sincere and professional
About Dr. Patricia Calvo, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1467569244
Education & Certifications
- St. Louis University School of Medicine
- UNIVERSITY OF MISSOURI
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Calvo has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Calvo accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Calvo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Calvo works at
Dr. Calvo has seen patients for Excessive Menstrual Bleeding, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Calvo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
90 patients have reviewed Dr. Calvo. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Calvo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Calvo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Calvo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.