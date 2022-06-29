See All Dermatologists in Sun City, AZ
Dr. Patricia Carroll-Chen, MD

Dermatology
4.8 (16)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Patricia Carroll-Chen, MD is a Dermatologist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from Univ of IL Coll of Med.

Dr. Carroll-Chen works at Precision Dermatology in Sun City, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis, Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Precision Dermatology
    13640 N 99th Ave Ste 300, Sun City, AZ 85351 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (623) 875-2600
    Monday
    7:00am - 3:45pm
    Tuesday
    7:00am - 3:45pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 3:45pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 3:45pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Dermatitis
Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Bowenoid Papulosis Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Chickenpox Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Genital Herpes Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (15)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 29, 2022
    So happy her PA Anna insisted on a biopsy. Two other dermatologists did not do I had an 18 month delay on diagnosis. The was a cancelation the day of my diagnosis so they got me right in. I was so nervous and Dr. Carrol-Chen was so calming. She performed the Mohr procedure and got all of the basal cell in one attempt. So pleased with the office. Her assistant Jenina was excellent too. They really do answer all of your questions and are very patient especially since I ask a lot of them. I have already recommended her to someone else.
    Cindy Shaughnessy — Jun 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Patricia Carroll-Chen, MD
    About Dr. Patricia Carroll-Chen, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1124008255
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Skin and Mohs Surgery Center
    Residency
    • University Of Illinois College Of Medicine At Chicago Program
    Internship
    • Evanston Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Univ of IL Coll of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Illinois Benedictine College
    Board Certifications
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
